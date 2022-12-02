Saratoga County Creates Multi-Agency Support System for First Responders

Following a fatal car accident in Corinth, N.Y., in October, Derek Briner, Corinth assistant fire chief and deputy director of Corinth EMS, knew members of the department needed help.

They needed someone to talk to.

He said when members of the department first walked in to meet with Saratoga County’s recently formed peer support team they were a little distanced and not sure of what to expect. But then they all got talking.

“I’d say within the first 10 minutes of interaction you saw people loosening up and expressing their feelings, getting those demons off their shoulders.”

