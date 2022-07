Extreme stress on first responders is coming at a price, a major spike in mental health issues with deadly consequences. Now, emergency agencies have built a coalition to help our local heroes deal with trauma.

A new health and wellness program is being launched across New York State offering help to police, sheriff’s deputies, paramedics and firefighters.

The coalition was created through a partnership between AT&T FirstNet and the New York State Sheriff’s Association.

