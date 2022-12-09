45.4 F
Subject Matter AreasMental Health Resilience

The Fatal Five: Off-Duty Threats to Law Enforcement

Changing the paradigm from prevention and intervention to a proactive approach will assist those who experience suicidal ideations.

By Homeland Security Today
A candlelight vigil for law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on May 14, 2018. (FBI photo)

Analysis of data collected from 2017 to 2019 on law enforcement suicide deaths revealed 10 risk factors present in many cases. Of these, five were noted as significant among police and corrections officers: interpersonal relationships, substance abuse and addiction, sleep and related disorders, physical and mental health, and access to firearms.

Careful examination of these issues will help reduce negative outcomes. Additionally, changing the paradigm from prevention and intervention to a proactive approach will assist those who experience suicidal ideations and display risk-taking behaviors.

Various factors can impact police officers’ intimate relationships. For example, their work entails shifts, including night hours, which might differ from their spouse’s. Discrepancy in a couple’s schedule may create distance and lead to issues if communication is absent or minimal. In such cases, quality — rather than quantity — of time can prove beneficial.

Read more at FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin

