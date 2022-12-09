The Fatal Five: Off-Duty Threats to Law Enforcement

Analysis of data collected from 2017 to 2019 on law enforcement suicide deaths revealed 10 risk factors present in many cases. Of these, five were noted as significant among police and corrections officers: interpersonal relationships, substance abuse and addiction, sleep and related disorders, physical and mental health, and access to firearms.

Careful examination of these issues will help reduce negative outcomes. Additionally, changing the paradigm from prevention and intervention to a proactive approach will assist those who experience suicidal ideations and display risk-taking behaviors.

Various factors can impact police officers’ intimate relationships. For example, their work entails shifts, including night hours, which might differ from their spouse’s. Discrepancy in a couple’s schedule may create distance and lead to issues if communication is absent or minimal. In such cases, quality — rather than quantity — of time can prove beneficial.

