70.6 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, October 12, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMental Health Resilience

‘There’s Been a Stigma for Years’: K9s Help First Responders with Mental Health

First responders have an increased risk for developing PTSD, anxiety and depression. A program in Iowa is working to combat this.

By Homeland Security Today

First responders have one of the most stressful and important jobs: helping people during emergencies.

One study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows first responders have an increased risk for developing PTSD, anxiety and depression.

A program in Iowa is working to combat this — by connecting first responders with dogs.

“First responders, you know, law enforcement, firefighters, EMT, paramedics, all experience traumatic incidents on the daily,” Johnson County Detective Sgt. Alissa Schuerer said.

Read more at KCRG

Previous article$26 Million Announced to Improve NOAA Forecasts of Droughts and Floods Through Public-Private Partnership
Next articleCAL FIRE Forest Health Research Grants to Provide Landowners, Resource Agencies, Fire Management Organizations with Critical Tools
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights