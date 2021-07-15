National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum Run for the Badge 5K Will Be Oct. 9

The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum (NLEMM) will host its annual Run for the Badge on Saturday, Oct. 9, in honor of the nation’s law enforcement officials.

The NLEMM is a nonprofit organization that brings together community members to honor American law enforcement and tell the stories of those who have lost their lives protecting the nation’s citizens. They work closely with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) to maintain the Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum, headquartered in the district.

The 5K race is open to virtual and in-person runners, walkers, law enforcement supporters, and more to raise money for those who sacrifice their life each day. The event starts at 9 a.m. at the NLEMM campus, located at 444 E Street NW Washington, DC 20001, followed by an awards ceremony at 10:30 a.m. for those participating in person.

Interested participants can register as an individual or with a team and will receive a runner’s packet that includes a bib, T-Shirt, and medal, to be picked up or mailed to the participant prior to the start. Participants coming to the district are encouraged to plan parking accordingly, since space is limited at the museum, or travel via Metro on the Red Line to Judiciary Square, located one block from NLEMM.

NLEMM is also the principal organizer of the candlelight vigil on the National Mall each May for National Police Week. They maintain the largest database of line-of-duty officer deaths in the country. All proceeds from this event will go to the NLEMM’s mission of honoring and sharing the stories of law enforcement officials.

Read more and register for the event at NLEOMF

