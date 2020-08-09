100 Days Without COVID-19: How New Zealand Got Rid of a Virus That Keeps Spreading Across the World

Today New Zealand marked 100 days without community transmission of Covid-19.

From the first known case imported into New Zealand on February 26 to the last case of community transmission detected on May 1, elimination took 65 days.

New Zealand relied on three types of measures to get rid of the virus:

1. Ongoing border controls to stop Covid-19 from entering the country

2. A lockdown and physical distancing to stop community transmission

3. Case-based controls using testing, contact tracing and quarantine.

Read more at NZ Herald

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)