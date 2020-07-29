U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton Webber, 735th Air Mobility Squadron passenger terminal shift supervisor, decontaminates a bus after transporting passengers to and from the aircraft at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 25, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

A Road Map to Reset the Nation’s Approach to the Pandemic

In just six months, nearly 150,000 Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19, with more than 4 million infected by the virus that causes it. Cases continue to rise at an alarming rate across much of the United States. If the nation does not change its course – and soon – deaths in the U.S. could well be in the multiples of hundreds of thousands.

The AAMC offers a road map to reset the nation’s response to the pandemic based on our understanding and expertise as doctors, scientists, and medical educators, as well as the work we have done to help our members respond on the front lines of patient care, testing, and medical research for effective treatments and vaccines.

The road map identifies a set of nine evidence-based, commonsense actions the AAMC believes is essential to act on immediately, and two longer-term, larger-scale changes to improve the overall health of our nation.

Immediate actions

  1. Remedy critical supply and drug shortages.
  2. Increase availability and accessibility of testing.
  3. Establish national standards on face coverings.
  4. Establish and enforce national criteria for local stay-at-home orders and reopening protocols.
  5. Establish national criteria for K-12 school reopenings and convene a working group to study different approaches.
  6. Immediately expand health insurance through COBRA.
  7. Begin planning now to prioritize distribution of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.
  8. Address and resolve health care inequities.
  9. Inform, educate, and engage the public.

Longer-Term Actions

  1. Broaden health insurance.
  2. Strengthen the nation’s public health infrastructure.

