Agencies Ramp Up COVID-19 Deployments Again to Address Outbreaks

The Biden administration is once again deploying federal employees across the country to confront rising cases of COVID-19 in some areas, launching new teams to assist communities struggling with outbreaks.

The “surge response teams” will be led by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others, administration officials said. The White House and its pandemic response coordinators opted to stand up the teams as the Delta variant of the coronavirus has led to outbreaks in communities with low vaccination rates and threatens many more. The deployed federal personnel will be dedicated to those areas, with the White House noting there are about 1,000 counties in the United States with a vaccination rate of less than 30%.

