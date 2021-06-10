Biden Administration Buys 500 Million Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Doses for Global Use

The Biden administration is purchasing 500 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to donate to the global supply, the White House said Thursday. That will provide enough shots to fully vaccinate 250 million people.

The U.S. is donating 200 million doses this year and 300 million doses in the first half of 2022, the White House said. All of the doses will be distributed through COVAX — the global entity that is working to ensure equitable access to COVID testing and vaccines — and will be given to 92 low- and middle-income countries and the African Union.

President Biden will announce the purchase Thursday in his remarks before the Group of Seven summit in Britain. The White House says the vaccines will begin shipping in August.

