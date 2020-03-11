Biogen’s Boston Conference Continues to be Leading Source of Coronavirus Cases

The coronavirus toll linked to a Biogen management meeting in Boston has now jumped to 70 people infected in Massachusetts — with an investment bank in New York City alerting hundreds more about the viral risk.

Cambridge-based Biogen confirmed Monday they have warned both Manhattan investment bank Cowen & Co. and Boston’s State Room venue about company managers who have COVID-19 who may have come in contact with others.

About 175 Biogen managers coming from all over the world — “Yes, from Italy,” a company spokesman confirmed — gathered for a major meeting of the biotech giant held at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf hotel Feb. 26-27. Italy, at that time, was beginning to see the virus spread.

