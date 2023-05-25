Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense Awarded Telly for Apollo Program for Biodefense Media Campaign

The Telly Awards, the world’s largest honor for video and television across all screens, announced its 44th annual awards after a record-breaking year for entries. Winners include some of the most prominent global brands and companies alongside smaller and independent production houses, including Cut+Run, Audible, FEMA, Netflix, NASA, Disney, Media.Monks, Paramount, National Geographic Society, and the Golden State Warriors.

The Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense’s Apollo Program for Biodefense media campaign won a Telly Award in the Public Service and Activism category. The Commission previously won a Telly for the audiovisual version of Germ Warfare: A Very Graphic History in the Craft-Voiceover category of the 41st Annual Telly Awards.

The Telly Awards 44th annual edition – “Break through the static” – boasted nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe, the most in a decade, with submissions from the United States, Middle East, United Kingdom, and Canada, as well as strong entries from Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and as widespread as Afghanistan, Sweden, New Zealand, Jamaica, and South Africa.

“The caliber of the work this season truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out,” said The Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues, and companies big and small are turning to more sustainable practices to break the cycle of past production processes.”

“We first talked about eliminating the threat of pandemics back in 2018,” said Dr. Asha M. George, Executive Director of the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense. “We knew that esoteric discussions and reports – no matter how interesting – were not going to be enough to implement a grand challenge like The Apollo Program for Biodefense. To change society, we knew we needed to engage society. Our media campaign was just the start of that. We are grateful to the Telly Awards for their recognition of this effort.”

The Commission submitted five videos, created and distributed to promote taking pandemics off the table with The Apollo Program for Biodefense.

Watch the videos below:

