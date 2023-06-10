73.5 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, June 10, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasPandemic/Biohazard

Bug Awareness Week: Small Bugs Pack a Pathogenic Punch

Increasing global travel and urbanization contribute to outbreaks in new regions and countries.

By Homeland Security Today

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center partners with its Department of Defense stakeholders and the National Institutes of Health to promote Bug Awareness Week, an annual public health campaign held June 10 – 17 to heighten awareness of the potential risks associated with insect-related transmissible diseases.

According to the Defense Health Agency, everyone is vulnerable to diseases spread by infected insects such as mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas, also called vectors. Vector-borne diseases are human illnesses caused by parasites, viruses, and bacteria that are transmitted by vectors. Increasing global travel and urbanization contribute to outbreaks in new regions and countries.

“We strive to educate our service members in being especially vigilant in protecting themselves from malaria, West Nile virus, Zika virus, Dengue virus and other bug-related illnesses, many of which are contracted in tropical or austere environments,” said Navy Lt. Cmdr. (Dr.) Sara Robinson, the service chief of the Infectious Disease Department at WRNMMC.

Read more at the Defense Department

Previous articleUnveiling the Future: DISA’s Journey Through the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command
Next articleDeveloping Trustworthy AI to Inform Decisions When Every Moment Counts
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals