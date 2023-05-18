CDC Alert: Deadly Fungal Infections Following Surgical Procedures in Mexico Border City

Recently, some US residents returning from Matamoros, Mexico, were diagnosed with suspected fungal meningitis infections that have led to severe illness and death.

Travelers with these infections had medical or surgical procedures (including liposuction) that involved injection of an anesthetic into the area around the spinal column (i.e., epidural) performed at clinics in Matamoros, including River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3.

Fungal meningitis infections are not contagious and are not transmitted person to person.

Symptoms of fungal meningitis infections include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, confusion, or sensitivity to light. If you had a procedure done in Matamoros that involved an epidural injection of an anesthetic and you experience any of these symptoms, go to a hospital emergency department immediately and tell them about your procedure and where you traveled.

If you had a procedure involving an epidural injection of an anesthetic in Matamoros, Mexico, any time since January 1, 2023, monitor yourself for symptoms and consider consulting a healthcare professional.

Cancel any procedure that involves an epidural injection of an anesthetic in Matamoros, Mexico, until there is evidence that there is no longer a risk for infection at these clinics.

All medical and surgical procedures carry some risk, and complications can occur regardless of where treatment is received. If you travel to another country for a procedure, do not delay seeking medical care if you suspect any complication during travel or after returning home. Obtaining medical care immediately can lead to earlier diagnosis and treatment and a better outcome.

Learn how to minimize risks if you are considering traveling to another country for medical care.

