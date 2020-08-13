Dr. Robert R. Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, addresses his remarks at a coronavirus update briefing Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

CDC Director Redfield: This Fall Could Be ‘Worst’ We’ve Seen

We are in a war against COVID-19, and this fall could be one of the worst from a public health standpoint that the U.S. has ever faced, says CDC Director Robert Redfield, MD.

The surging coronavirus pandemic, paired with the flu season, could create the “worst fall” that “we’ve ever had,” he said during an interview on “Coronavirus in Context,” a video series hosted by John Whyte, MD, WebMD’s chief medical officer.

Redfield also said the agency’s efforts to understand the virus were hampered by a lack of cooperation from China.

