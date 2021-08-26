85.7 F
CDC Identifies Source in Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Italian-Style Meats

A CDC Food Safety Alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections has been posted: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/italian-style-meat-08-21/index.html

Key points:

  • Thirty-six people have been reported sick from 17 states and 12 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.
  • Interviews with sick people and shopper card records showed that most people ate Fratelli Beretta brand uncured antipasto trays before they got sick.
  • CDC is advising people to not eat Fratelli Beretta brand prepackaged uncured antipasto trays. Trays can include uncured salami, prosciutto, coppa, or soppressata. They were sold nationwide and have “best by” dates on or before February 11, 2022.
  • Italian-style meats sliced at a deli are not included in this alert.
  • The investigation is ongoing to determine if additional products are linked to illness.

What You Should Do:

  • Do not eat Fratelli Beretta brand prepackaged uncured antipasto trays with “best by” dates on or before February 11, 2022. Throw them away, even if some of them were eaten and no one got sick.
  • If you don’t know the brand of prepackaged Italian-style meats you have at home, don’t eat them and throw them away.
  • Wash items, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the products using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

About Salmonella:

  • Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramping 6 hours to 6 days after eating contaminated food.
  • The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.
  • In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other parts of the body.
  • Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.

If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.

Read more at CDC

