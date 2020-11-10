CDC Investigating Outbreak of E. coli Infections

CDC Investigation Notice regarding a multistate outbreak of E. coli 0157:H7 infections has been posted.
Key points:
- Twelve people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli have been reported from six states. Five people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.
- On November 6, 2020, Tanimura & Antle recalledexternal icon its packaged single-head romaine lettuce after officials in Michigan identified E. coli 0157:H7 in the romaine lettuce during routine sampling.
- Whole genome sequencing showed that the sample of romaine was the same as the strain identified among ill people associated with this outbreak. However, this data alone is not enough to prove a link in the outbreak.
- The investigation is ongoing to determine if ill people got sick from eating recalled Tanimura & Antle packaged single head romaine lettuce.
- CDC will provide updates when more information becomes available.
- This outbreak is different from two other E. coli outbreaks that CDC recently communicated about: E. coli outbreak in 8 states and E. coli outbreak in 12 states.
Advice to Retailers and Consumers:
- Do not eat, sell, or serve Tanimura & Antle’s recalledexternal icon packaged single head romaine lettuce.
- Romaine was packed on 10/15/2020 or 10/16/2020 with UPC number: 0-27918-20314-9.
- For retailers and distributors: the produce traceability Initiative (PTI) sticker is 571280289SRS1 and 571280290SRS1.
- If you have symptoms of an E. coli infection, talk to your healthcare provider and write down what you ate in the week before you got sick.
- Help us solve the outbreak by answering public health officials’ questions about your illness.
About E. coli infection:
- People usually get sick from Shiga toxin producing E. coli (STEC) 2-8 days (average of 3-4 days) after swallowing the germ.
- Symptoms often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some people may have a fever, which usually is not very high (less than 101°F/38.5°C).
- Some people with a STEC infection may get a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).
If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.