66.4 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, September 28, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasPandemic/Biohazard

CDC Issues Travel Notice in Response to Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Outbreak Throughout Afghanistan

In documented outbreaks of CCHF, fatality rates in hospitalized patients have ranged from 9% to as high as 50%.

By Homeland Security Today
An Afghan air force MD 530F Cayuse Warrior flies over Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 6, 2014. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Perry Aston)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Level 1 travel notice (practice usual precautions) in response to an outbreak of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) in most provinces of Afghanistan.

CCHF virus is spread by contact with infected ticks or animal (e.g., livestock) blood. CCHF virus can be spread from human to human through contact with infectious blood or bodily fluids.

Initial symptoms of CCHF include headache, high fever, back pain, joint pain, stomach pain, and vomiting. As the illness progresses, large areas of severe bruising, severe nosebleeds, and bleeding at injection sites can be seen.

In documented outbreaks of CCHF, fatality rates in hospitalized patients have ranged from 9% to as high as 50%.

  • You can protect yourself by using Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellants on exposed skin and clothing and wearing gloves when in contact with livestock.
  • Avoid contact with ticks, the body fluids of infected livestock, or humans who show signs of infection.
  • If you feel sick during travel, seek medical care immediately.
  • If you feel sick after returning from travel, seek medical care immediately and tell your healthcare professional about recent travel, including where you went and what you did.

Read more at CDC

Previous articlePatricia Gruber Named New Science and Technology Adviser to the Secretary of State
Next articlePERSPECTIVE: AI-Powered Automation Is Changing Disaster Relief Efforts
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals