CDC Reports First Known Employee with COVID-19 Infection

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today confirmed the first case of 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-2019) in a CDC employee. Laboratory testing done at CDC confirmed this diagnosis. This individual is in good condition and is isolated to prevent spread of infection to others. Our best wishes go to the employee for a rapid and full recovery.

This individual was not involved in the COVID-19 response, has not been present in the CDC workplace since March 6, and was asymptomatic at that time. Staff working in the same unit are teleworking while we will do a deep cleaning of the office space.

After developing symptoms, the individual took the appropriate action and stayed home. CDC will handle each case with the utmost respect to privacy, while also informing potentially affected staff and taking swift measures to mitigate spread of the virus. Please understand that out of respect for individual privacy, there are details about this case (or others moving forward) that we will not be able to share.

CDC is considering and taking all necessary actions to further protect the health and safety of our workforce. CDC has been taking proactive steps to reduce the risk of infection among its workforce. These steps have included encouraging sick employees to stay home, increasing the frequency of cleaning CDC facilities, canceling large meetings and staff travel, increasing the use of teleworking among staff, and encouraging social distancing and other preventive measures.

The health and safety of the CDC workforce is a top priority for the agency. CDC will continue to assess and improve ways to protect staff from COVID-19 and other health risks. For more information about COVID-19, see http://www.cdc.gov/COVID2019

Read more at CDC

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)