CDC to Host 11th International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Task Force for Global Health will co-host in person the 11th International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID) August 7-10, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta hotel in Atlanta, GA.

Held every 3 years, the conference brings together more than 1,500 public health professionals from around the world to exchange the latest information on issues affecting the emergence, spread, and control of infectious diseases.

Keynote speakers at the Opening Session, Sunday, August 7 at 5:30 pm, include:

Welcome and Opening Remarks Rochelle Walensky: Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Administrator, Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry

Communicating Science in a Changing Media Environment Josh Sharfstein: Vice Dean for Public Health Practice and Community Engagement, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Preparing for the Next Pandemic: Lessons Learned from the Black Coalition Against COVID Reed Tuckson: Co-founder, Black Coalition Against COVID

Lessons from the Pandemic for Future Global Health Soumya Swaminathan: Chief Scientist, World Health Organization



The three-day program includes plenary and panel sessions with invited speakers, oral abstract and poster presentations, and multiple scientific and public health exhibitors—all focusing on emerging and re-emerging infections. Selected oral presentations include:

The Role of the Environment: How Mask Wearing Varies Across Different Settings

Process Evaluation in Emergency Response: Evaluating COVID-19 Screening Testing Programs in K-12 Schools

Strategies To Maximize COVID-19 Immunization Coverage among the General Population

Performance of a Commercial Rapid Influenza A and B Diagnostic Test in a Community Sample of School-aged Children: ORCHARDS – Wisconsin 2015-2020

Turning Farmers into Disease Detectives – How Participatory Surveillance Can Prevent Future Pandemics

Progress in Immunization Safety Monitoring — Worldwide, 2010–2019

Fatal Melioidosis in a Child — Georgia, 2021

Intercontinental Movement of H5 2.3.4.4 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1) to the United States, 2021

Seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 among Working Dogs in Arizona, 2021

Risks Associated with Reusable Bronchoscopes and Urologic Endoscopes

Integrating Health Equity Principles in Public Health Communication and Scientific Products

A New Paradigm for Pandemic Preparedness: Pathogen Wargaming

Many presentations during the conference will also be live-streamed. For more information about streaming please visit the ICEID Virtual Platform.

For more information about the 11th International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases please visit ICEID.org

