Coast Guard Restricts Travel in U.S. Due to Coronavirus

The Coast Guard is enforcing a strict travel policy for its members amid the spread of the coronavirus.

New policy from the service restricts Coast Guardsmen from traveling on personal leave within the United States or territories if there is “sustained community transmission” in the area, according to Coast Guard Spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Scott McBride.

“Official travel to U.S. locations experiencing sustained community transmission of COVID-19 may only be performed if it is mission-essential, time-sensitive work that cannot be handled via distance or remote means,” the guidance states.

