The U.S. Coast Guard will fly test kits to a cruise ship being held off the coast of San Francisco Thursday after an elderly man who had been a passenger on the ship died of coronavirus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the Grand Princess cruise ship to stay offshore Wednesday until some of its guests and crew members could be tested.

It’s important to note that there are no confirmed cases currently on board yet.

