52.3 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, October 18, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCoronavirus
Subject Matter AreasCoronavirusLeadership/Management

Colin Powell Dies from COVID-19 Complications

Powell was fully vaccinated, but had multiple myeloma and died from COVID complications at Walter Reed Medical Center.

By Homeland Security Today
Retired Army Gen. Colin Powell looks toward the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, during Veterans Day observances, Nov. 11, 2013. (DOD photo by Lisa Ferdinando, Army News Service)

Retired Gen. Colin Powell, who served in the George W. Bush administration as the first black secretary of State, died today from complications of COVID-19. He was 84 years old.

Powell also served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the George H.W. Bush and Clinton administrations, and as National Security Advisor in the Reagan administration.

Powell was fully vaccinated, but had multiple myeloma and died from COVID complications at Walter Reed Medical Center.

“The world lost one of the greatest leaders that we have ever witnessed. Alma lost a great husband, and the family lost a tremendous father. And I lost a tremendous personal friend and mentor,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters. “He has been my mentor for a number of years. He always made time for me and I could always go to him with tough issues. He always had great counsel.”

“We will certainly miss him. I feel as if I have a hole in my heart, just learning of this recently,” Austin added. “He was the first African-American chairman of the Joint Chiefs, first African-American Secretary of State and a man who was respected around the globe. Quite frankly, it is not possible to replace a Colin Powell. We will miss him.”

Previous articleFather of Suspect in British MP’s Killing Worked on Anti-extremist Projects
Next articleHomeland Security Today Visiting Editor Chuck Brooks Selected as One of ’10 Best Cyber Security and Technology Experts in The World’ by Best Rated
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.