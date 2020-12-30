Nursing staff from Crowley/Otero health department collect COVID-19 patient data at a nursing facility during Colorado National Guard testing operations as part of Joint Task Force Test Support, Rocky Ford, Colorado, May 29, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. John Rohrer)

Colorado Guardsman Has First Reported U.S. Case of COVID Variant

The first person in the U.S. known to be infected with a new and apparently more contagious variant of the coronavirus was identified Wednesday as a Colorado National Guardsman who had been sent to help out at a nursing home struggling with an outbreak. And health officials said a second Guard member may have it, too.

The cases have triggered a host of questions about how the mutant version circulating in England arrived in the U.S. and whether it is too late to stop it now, with top experts saying it is probably already spreading elsewhere in the United States.

“The virus is becoming more fit, and we’re like a deer in the headlights,” warned Dr. Eric Topol, head of Scripps Research Translational Institute.

Read more at the Associated Press

