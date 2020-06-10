North Carolina Army National Guard Sgt. Domonic Powell, assigned to the 694th Maintenance Company, sorts and packages food for future distribution in an assembly line at the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle in Durham N.C., June 10, 2020. The NCNG is working with North Carolina Emergency Management, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and local food banks to help support COVID-19 relief efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hannah Tarkelly, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment)

Coronavirus Hospitalizations, Cases Surge to New Records in the South as States Reopen

Coronavirus cases have surged in the South in recent weeks, with some states reaching daily records for positive tests or hospitalizations.

At least two states on Monday reported adding the most COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Mississippi had 498 new coronavirus cases, breaking its previous single-day record of 439. South Carolina also hit a new high on Monday for a third time in the past four days, McClatchy newspapers reported.

In at least two other Southern states, the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose to their highest levels this week.

Read more at the Raleigh News & Observer

