Florida National Guard Spc. John Larson, with the Florida Medical Detachment, retrieves a sample from a patient at a COVID-19 Community Based Testing Site, March 19, 2020. (Photo by Sgt. Michael Baltz/107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Coronavirus ‘Second Wave’ Debate ‘Misses the Whole Point,’ Experts Say

As a succession of states have noticed a troubling rise in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, the Trump administration has become more vocal in countering claims that the nation needs to brace for a so-called “second wave.”

Last week, Larry Kudlow, the White House economic adviser, proclaimed on Fox News that the uptick in cases “is no emergency and there is no second wave.” This week, Vice President Mike Pence echoed that sentiment in a Wall Street Journal op-ed titled, “There Isn’t a Coronavirus ‘Second Wave.”

“The media has tried to scare the American people every step of the way, and these grim predictions of a second wave are no different,” Pence wrote.

