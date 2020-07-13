Coronavirus Seems to Turn Antibodies Against Us, Tricking Them into Attacking Brain

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 may turn our antibodies against us so they attack the brain, according to a small study.

Researchers looked at 11 intensive care COVID-19 patients in two hospitals in Germany who had unexplained neurological problems. These included epileptic seizures, involuntary muscle jerking, nerve problems, issues moving their eyes, delirium, and uncontrollable muscle contractions. Symptoms were not caused by other conditions or their ICU treatment, the team said.

The study was submitted to the pre-print website medRxiv, and has not been through the rigorous peer review process required to publish in scientific journals.

Read more at Newsweek

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Coronavirus

Go to Top
X
X