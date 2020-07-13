Coronavirus Seems to Turn Antibodies Against Us, Tricking Them into Attacking Brain

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 may turn our antibodies against us so they attack the brain, according to a small study.

Researchers looked at 11 intensive care COVID-19 patients in two hospitals in Germany who had unexplained neurological problems. These included epileptic seizures, involuntary muscle jerking, nerve problems, issues moving their eyes, delirium, and uncontrollable muscle contractions. Symptoms were not caused by other conditions or their ICU treatment, the team said.

The study was submitted to the pre-print website medRxiv, and has not been through the rigorous peer review process required to publish in scientific journals.

