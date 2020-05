When five tigers and three lions tested positive at the Bronx Zoo this month, they became the world’s first wild animals known to have contracted the coronavirus from humans.

Scientists hope they’re also the last.

“We likely got this from an animal, but now we are putting at risk the entire ecosystem on our planet,” said Arinjay Banerjee, a virologist at McMaster University.

