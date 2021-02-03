COVID-19: Safer Ways to Enjoy the Super Bowl

The safest way to celebrate events is at home with the people who live with you. Travel and gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase your chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.

If you plan to host or attend a small gathering, there are steps you can take to reduce your risk of getting or spreading COVID-19. These tips are meant to supplement—not replace—any state, local, territorial, or tribal health and safety laws, rules, and regulations.

Travel increases your chance of spreading and getting COVID-19 due to potential exposures on public transit, at airports, or in hotels. CDC continues to recommend postponing travel and staying home, as this is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.

Visit the Domestic Travel during the COVID-19 Pandemic to help you to evaluate your risk and decide what is best for you and your family.

Gathering virtually or with the people you live with is the safest way to celebrate the Super Bowl this year. If you do have a small gathering with people who don’t live with you, outdoors is safer than indoors. This year, choose a safer way to enjoy the game.

Host a virtual Super Bowl watch party.

Wear clothing or decorate your home with your favorite team’s logo or colors.

Make appetizers or snacks with the people you live with to enjoy while watching the game and share the recipes with your friends and family.

Start a text group with other fans to chat about the game while watching.

Attend an outdoor viewing party where viewers can sit 6 feet apart.

Use a projector screen to broadcast the game.

Sit at least 6 feet away from people you don’t live with.

Steps Everyone Can Take to Make Small Gatherings Safer

Wear a mask

Wear a mask with two or more layers to stop the spread of COVID-19 to protect yourself and others.

Wear your mask over your nose and mouth, secure it under your chin, and make sure it fits snugly against the sides of your face.

Masks should be worn indoors and outdoors except when eating or drinking.

In cold weather, wear your mask under your scarf, ski mask, or balaclava.

Keep a spare mask in case your mask becomes wet from moisture in your breath or from snow or rain.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you

You are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others

Remember that people without symptoms or with a recent negative test result can still spread COVID-19 to others.

Guests should avoid direct contact, including handshakes and hugs, with others not from their household.

Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces

Avoid crowds and indoors spaces that do not offer fresh air from the outdoors. If indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible.

For additional information on increasing ventilation, visit CDC’s information on Improving Ventilation in Your Home.

Wash your hands

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing and before eating. Make sure to dry your hands completely using a clean towel or by air drying.

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your mask, eyes, nose, and mouth.

Get your flu and COVID-19 shots

Get your flu and COVID-19 shots as soon as possible. Do not get the shots at the same time. Get them at least 14 days apart.

The flu shot can help protect you and your family, friends, and community from getting and spreading flu.

By getting a flu shot, you can also help lower hospital visits and serious health problems from flu.

Have a virtual gathering

The safest way to gather is at home with the people you live with. Here are some ideas for safely connecting with friends and family.

Schedule a time to eat a meal together virtually and have people show their main dish, vegetable, or dessert.

Gather virtually for a game, trivia, or activity

Host a virtual dance party with music.

Plan a virtual movie party.

Read more at CDC

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)