As an avid runner in good health, 37-year-old Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy Cory Gray saw no reason to get a coronavirus vaccine.

“What could possibly happen if I get COVID?” Gray asked himself. The answer was always the same: Nothing.

Then, he read a letter from a fellow officer who has been in Wellington Regional Medical Center for three weeks, struggling to breathe as doctors try desperately to save his life.

Read more at The Palm Beach Post

