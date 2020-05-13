FEMA partnered with Federal Resources to coordinate the first of two shipments totaling a 14-day supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to more than 15,000 nursing homes across the nation. (FEMA photo by Lameen Witter)

DOD Awards $134 Million Contract, Providing Personal Protective Equipment for Medical Personnel at 15,000 Nursing Homes

Statement attributed to Lt. Col. Mike Andrews, Department of Defense spokesman:

“The Department of Defense’s Defense Logistics Agency, in coordination with FEMA and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, has signed a $134 million contract award with the Federal Resources Supply Company to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) kits including protective eyewear, gloves, gowns, and masks for medical personnel at over 15,000 nursing home locations.

Deliveries have started this week in New York, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia and will be completed across the United States, Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and Territory of Guam by the end of June at FEMA designated priority locations.

The total quantities required for the kit components are: Eyewear: 1.2 million goggles, Gloves: 64.4 million pairs, Gowns: 12.8 million, Masks: 13.8 million. Distribution plans may be impacted based on the contracted rate of production and material distribution changes based on transportation availability.

The Department remains closely partnered with FEMA and HHS, providing almost $2.3 billion in life-saving medical services, supplies and equipment to service members and federal agencies in the nation’s whole-of-government approach to the coronavirus pandemic.”

