Ebola Outbreak Over in Uganda

The CDC joins the Government of Uganda and the global public health community in marking the end of the Ebola outbreak in Uganda. Forty-two days, or two incubation periods, have passed since the last case of Ebola was reported marking the end of the outbreak. In addition, entry screening and public health monitoring of travelers to the United States who have been in Uganda in the prior 21 days will lift effective today, Wednesday, January 11.

“I commend the Government of Uganda, local health workers, and global public health partners who worked to end the country’s Ebola outbreak,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H. “I also want to thank the CDC staff on the front lines in Uganda and around the world who worked countless hours to accelerate an end to the outbreak.”

“Our heartfelt sympathies are with the people who lost loved ones to this disease. CDC remains committed to partnering with the Ugandan Ministry of Health in support of survivor programs and in helping strengthen global preparedness and response capacities that can prevent or extinguish future Ebola outbreaks.”

CDC will continue to support the Ugandan Ministry of Health in continuing surveillance, infection prevention and control, and response activities to help ensure rapid detection and response to any future cases and outbreaks.

