Fake News Causing Ethnic Minorities to Reject Vaccine, Health Official Warns

Fake news is likely to be leading people in ethnic minority communities in the U.K. to reject the coronavirus vaccine, a leading National Health Service (NHS) official has warned.

Dr Harpreet Sood – who is leading the NHS campaign against disinformation – said doctors were now reaching out to community leaders to help correct “so much fake news” about the jab.

Some of the myths and false information circulating on social media and WhatsApp groups has been religiously targeted – including false claims the vaccines contain particular animal produce or alcohol.

Read the full story at The Independent

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)