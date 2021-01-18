Fake News Causing Ethnic Minorities to Reject Vaccine, Health Official Warns

Fake news is likely to be leading people in ethnic minority communities in the U.K. to reject the coronavirus vaccine, a leading National Health Service (NHS) official has warned.

Dr Harpreet Sood – who is leading the NHS campaign against disinformation – said doctors were now reaching out to community leaders to help correct “so much fake news” about the jab.

Some of the myths and false information circulating on social media and WhatsApp groups has been religiously targeted – including false claims the vaccines contain particular animal produce or alcohol.

Read the full story at The Independent

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Coronavirus

Go to Top
X
X