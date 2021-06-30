Fauci on Delta Variant, Booster Shots and Masks for the Vaccinated

One of the issues that’s very, very clear is that the vaccines that are used in this country, fundamentally, the mRNA vaccines, with few exceptions, are really doing quite well in protecting against any symptomatic disease, and certainly highly effective in preventing against severe disease that would lead to hospitalization or deaths.

The concern we have is that we have pockets in this country, particularly, but not exclusively, among certain Southern states, where the level of vaccination is really dangerously low, around 35 percent or so. As a country, we’re doing very well. We have 50 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

Read the interview at PBS

