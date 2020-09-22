Fauci Says Navajo Nation’s COVID-19 Response Could be Model for U.S.

The once hit hard Navajo Nation is now receiving praise from our country’s top Dr. Anthony Fauci, for the way the nation handled the coronavirus.

“I think Dr. Fauci has recognized the excellent work the Navajo people have done to bring the COVID-19 percentage down,” said Navajo Nation Pres. Jonathan Nez. “To actually give us a bit of his time here on the Navajo Nation, I just want to say thank you to him.”

Nez invited Dr. Fauci to their town hall on Monday because he said many people had questions about a vaccine and what happens moving forward. The Navajo Nation is located in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. While there are roughly 332,000 Navajo citizens around the country, only 156,823 live on the reservation.

