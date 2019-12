Health officials in eastern Congo have documented the first relapse in the current Ebola epidemic, the World Health Organization said Dec. 20.

The Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo has so far infected more than 3,300 people and killed more than 2,200 since the middle of last year, making it the second-worst on record.

In early December, Congolese health authorities reported that a survivor in Mabalako, North Kivu province, had fallen ill with the virus again.

