First Lady of Canada Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Prime Minister’s Office said late Thursday, saying she will remain in isolation.

“She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild,” the PMO said, adding that the prime minister “is in good health with no symptoms.”

Trudeau will also stay in isolation for 14 days, but on the advice of his doctors, will not be tested because he has no symptoms.

Read more at CBC

