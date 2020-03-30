Homeland Security Wants to Improve Public Health Transparency

The Department of Homeland Security plans to purchase a public health information-sharing platform to improve its communication with health partners across the country as part of the government’s response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The department is procuring a Medical Public Health Information Sharing Environment for DHS’ Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, which is in charge of mitigating chemical, biological, nuclear and health security threats. The purchase is expected to help coordinate discussions, perform data analysis and model emerging pandemics with public health partners.

The contract was awarded to Efiia Consulting, which will provide a collaborative, cloud-based platform as well as subject matter experts to assist with DHS’ response to COVID-19, the name of the new disease.

