Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Linked to Dried Wood Ear Mushrooms

A CDC food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Stanley infections has been posted: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/stanley-09-20/index.html
Key points:
- 41 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Stanley have been reported from 10 states. Four hospitalizations have been reported. No deaths have been reported.
- Interviews with ill people and traceback information suggest that dried wood ear mushrooms distributed by Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. are the likely source of this outbreak.
- On September 23, 2020, Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., recalled all Shirakiku dried black fungus that was distributed to restaurants because it may be contaminated with Salmonella. Wood ear mushrooms are also commonly referred to as Kikurage, dried black fungus, dried fungus, or Mu’er/Mu Er/Mu-Err. This investigation is ongoing. CDC will provide updates when more information becomes available.
Advice to Restaurants and Consumers:
- Do not eat, sell, or serve recalledexternal icon dried wood ear mushrooms distributed by Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. These mushrooms were sold only to restaurants and not directly to consumers.
- Restaurant employees should check for recalled mushrooms and not serve or sell them. Mushrooms were in five-pound bags labeled as Shirakiku brand Dried Fungus (Kikurage) with Universal Product Code (UPC) bar code 00074410604305, item #60403, imported from China.
- Several ill people reported eating ramen containing mushrooms at a restaurant in the week before their illness started. Consumers can ask restaurants where mushrooms are from before ordering to avoid eating recalled mushrooms.
About Salmonella:
- Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.
- The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.
- In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other parts of the body.
- Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.
If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.