NBA Suspends Season Until Further Notice After Player Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in a statement issued shortly after 9:30 p.m. ET. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The player is the Jazz’s Rudy Gobert, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. That led to Utah’s game at Oklahoma City being postponed just before tipoff.

Read more at ESPN

(Visited 5 times, 4 visits today)