Nearly 240 Experts Urge WHO, CDC to Acknowledge Airborne Transmission of COVID-19

Micro-droplets of infectious coronavirus could be airborne for hours and social distancing practices may not be enough to stop infection and spread, experts said.

In an open letter to the international science community, 239 health experts urge their colleagues to take airborne transmission seriously as COVID-19 cases rise in most parts of the USA.

Though most of the heavier respiratory droplets don’t reach more than 6 feet from a person, aerosolized droplets can span an entire room and hang in the air for several hours, according to the letter published July 6 in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

Read more at USA Today

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Coronavirus

Go to Top
X
X