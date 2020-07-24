NIH to Start ‘Flurry’ of Large Studies of Potential COVID-19 Treatments

The National Institutes of Health is preparing to launch a “flurry” of large clinical trials to test new approaches to treating Covid-19, according to the agency’s director, hoping to expand what for now remains a limited arsenal of therapies to help people with the disease.

In an interview, NIH Director Francis Collins characterized the studies as “really well-powered, rigorously designed clinical trials.”

Among the trials, he said: studies of antiviral monoclonal antibodies to treat Covid-19 in both hospitalized patients and patients who can be treated at home; studies of drugs to quell overreaction of the immune system that the agency has picked from dozens of approved treatments; and studies of blood thinners in very sick Covid-19 patients to prevent problems caused by blood clots.

