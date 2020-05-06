Regeneron Scales Up Manufacturing, Eyes Human Tests of COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail in June

As COVID-19 ravages across the globe, Regeneron has responded with its own two-pronged approach against the disease.

After early results in China showed inhibiting IL-6 could manage a potentially deadly immune overreaction in serious COVID-19 patients, Regeneron and partner Sanofi started a phase 2/3 trial of their rheumatoid arthritis therapy Kevzara, following a similar move by Roche with rival med Actemra.

But perhaps more promising is Regeneron’s potential antibody cocktail, which it’s aiming toward its first human tests next month—and amping up production to be ready for its close-up.

Read more at FiercePharma

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Coronavirus

Like HSToday?  Want to Keep the News, Commentary, and Practitioner Insights Coming? The COVID emergency has hit us hard and as a non-profit 501(c)(6) we are ineligible for any relief.

Please support us with a donation of $5 so we don't need to lay anyone off!

Thank you in advance for your consideration!

DONATE NOW

Never see this message again.

Go to Top
X