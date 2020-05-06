Regeneron Scales Up Manufacturing, Eyes Human Tests of COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail in June

As COVID-19 ravages across the globe, Regeneron has responded with its own two-pronged approach against the disease.

After early results in China showed inhibiting IL-6 could manage a potentially deadly immune overreaction in serious COVID-19 patients, Regeneron and partner Sanofi started a phase 2/3 trial of their rheumatoid arthritis therapy Kevzara, following a similar move by Roche with rival med Actemra.

But perhaps more promising is Regeneron’s potential antibody cocktail, which it’s aiming toward its first human tests next month—and amping up production to be ready for its close-up.

