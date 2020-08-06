State Department Lifts Global Level 4 Global Health Advisory

On August 6, in close coordination with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of State lifted the Global Level 4 Health Advisory. The Global Advisory, initially put in place on March 19, 2020, advised U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.

With health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the Department is returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice (with Levels from 1-4 depending on country-specific conditions), in order to give travelers detailed and actionable information to make informed travel decisions. This will also provide U.S. citizens more detailed information about the current status in each country. We continue to recommend U.S. citizens exercise caution when traveling abroad due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic.

U.S. citizens considering traveling abroad should review the entire Travel Advisory for their destination(s) on Travel.State.gov. A full list of recent updates to Travel Advisories can be found here: https://travel.state.gov/ content/travel/en/ traveladvisories/ traveladvisories.html/.

Read more at the State Department

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)