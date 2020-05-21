U.K. Trials Begin for COVID-19 Drug Touted by Trump

Frontline health workers will be able to take part in a clinical trial to see whether a drug touted by Donald Trump can prevent coronavirus.

It is the first global study testing whether hydroxychloroquine can be used as a prophylactic measure, as opposed to previous ones examining its potential to treat the disease.

The first U.K. participants will be enrolled from May 21 at Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals and at Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital. Further testing is expected at four more sites by the end of May, with 25 total locations opened across the country before July.

