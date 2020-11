The number of new daily coronavirus cases recorded in the U.S. surpassed 100,000 for the time, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The data showed 102,831 new Covid-19 infections were recorded on Wednesday, up from 91,530 cases on Election Day.

The data also showed that 1,097 deaths were recorded Wednesday, lower than the 1,134 deaths reported the previous day. In total, the coronavirus has killed 233,734 people in the U.S.

