U.S. Measles Cases Surpass 1,000 for First Time in 5 Years

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Source: Adobe Stock

The number of measles cases in the United States has crossed 1,000 for the first time in five years, federal data showed on Friday, as the country battles one of its worst outbreaks of the childhood disease.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,001 measles cases in 31 jurisdictions, as of Thursday.

The CDC count does not reflect the latest data from Texas, the epicenter of the current measles outbreak, where cases have increased by seven to a total of 709.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

