The number of measles cases in the United States has crossed 1,000 for the first time in five years, federal data showed on Friday, as the country battles one of its worst outbreaks of the childhood disease.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,001 measles cases in 31 jurisdictions, as of Thursday.

The CDC count does not reflect the latest data from Texas, the epicenter of the current measles outbreak, where cases have increased by seven to a total of 709.

