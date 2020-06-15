Staff at the Womack Army Medical Center Urgent Care clinic prepares a COVID-19 testing kit before entering the patient’s room March 26, 2020. (Photo by Twana Atkinson/Womack Army Medical Center)

University of Washington Model Predicts Second Wave of COVID-19 in U.S. Starting Sept. 15

Updated forecasts from a University of Washington model on the spread of COVID-19 is predicting a second wave of the virus just as summer ends with tens of thousands of more deaths in the United States likely.

Researchers from the UW’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) predict that deaths nationwide will remain fairly level through August, then begin to climb upward in late August, with a more pronounced increase in September though “some states will see the increase earlier due to increased mobility and relaxation of social distancing mandates,” researchers said. Those states include Florida, Arizona, Georgia, and Colorado.

The models have computed data through June 6, now factoring in the increased mobility nationwide over Memorial Day Weekend and large gatherings in some states due to lifting of social distancing restrictions and large public protests.

Read more at KOMO

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Coronavirus

Like HSToday?  Want to Keep the News, Commentary, and Practitioner Insights Coming? The COVID emergency has hit us hard and as a non-profit 501(c)(6) we are ineligible for any relief.

Please support us with a donation of $5 so we don't need to lay anyone off!

Thank you in advance for your consideration!

DONATE NOW

Never see this message again.

Go to Top
X
X