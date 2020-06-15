University of Washington Model Predicts Second Wave of COVID-19 in U.S. Starting Sept. 15

Updated forecasts from a University of Washington model on the spread of COVID-19 is predicting a second wave of the virus just as summer ends with tens of thousands of more deaths in the United States likely.

Researchers from the UW’s (IHME) predict that deaths nationwide will remain fairly level through August, then begin to climb upward in late August, with a more pronounced increase in September though “some states will see the increase earlier due to increased mobility and relaxation of social distancing mandates,” researchers said. Those states include Florida, Arizona, Georgia, and Colorado.

The models have computed data through June 6, now factoring in the increased mobility nationwide over Memorial Day Weekend and large gatherings in some states due to lifting of social distancing restrictions and large public protests.

