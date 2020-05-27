New York Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Gary Fiorillo (left) from Amsterdam, N.Y., and Senior Airman Paul Lambert III from Colonie, N.Y., assist the City of New York Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to recover the deceased in New York City, May 2, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden)

‘We All Feel At Risk’: 100,000 People Dead from COVID-19 in the U.S.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has reached a somber milestone: As of Wednesday afternoon, the highly infectious viral disease has taken more than 100,000 lives nationwide.

Soaring from two known coronavirus fatalities in February to more than 58,000 in April, the tally of U.S. deaths — in a country with fewer than 5% of the world’s inhabitants — now accounts for nearly one-third of all the known lives lost worldwide to the pandemic.

According to a mortality analysis by Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center, about 6% of the nearly 1.7 million people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the U.S. have succumbed to the disease.

Read more at NPR

