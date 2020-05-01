Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks to President Trump at a March 2, 2020, meeting of the Coronavirus Task Force and pharmaceutical company representatives at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

White House Blocks Fauci from Testifying Before House Panel, Committee Spokesman Says

The White House is blocking Anthony S. Fauci from testifying before a House subcommittee investigating the coronavirus outbreak and response, the panel’s spokesman said Friday.

Evan Hollander, spokesman for the House Appropriations Committee, said that the panel had sought Fauci’s testimony for a hearing next week but that Trump administration officials denied the request. The committee was told by administration officials that the denial came from the White House, Hollander said.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a prominent face in the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus as a lead scientist in the coronavirus task force.

Read more from The Washington Post

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Coronavirus

Like HSToday?  Want to Keep the News, Commentary, and Practitioner Insights Coming? The COVID emergency has hit us hard and as a non-profit 501(c)(6) we are ineligible for any relief.

Please support us with a donation of $5 so we don't need to lay anyone off!

Thank you in advance for your consideration!

DONATE NOW

Never see this message again.

Go to Top
X