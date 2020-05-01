White House Blocks Fauci from Testifying Before House Panel, Committee Spokesman Says

The White House is blocking Anthony S. Fauci from testifying before a House subcommittee investigating the coronavirus outbreak and response, the panel’s spokesman said Friday.

Evan Hollander, spokesman for the House Appropriations Committee, said that the panel had sought Fauci’s testimony for a hearing next week but that Trump administration officials denied the request. The committee was told by administration officials that the denial came from the White House, Hollander said.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a prominent face in the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus as a lead scientist in the coronavirus task force.

